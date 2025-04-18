No Physics or Maths in 12th? Here's How You Can Become a Pilot in India Soon

Not a Science Student? You May Soon Be Eligible to Become a Pilot in India! | Image: Republic

Becoming a pilot is a dream for many, but the path to achieving that dream has been quite limited for students from non-science streams in India. Until now, only students who studied Physics and Maths in Class 12 could apply for Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training. However, this rule is about to change, and there’s exciting news for students from Arts and Commerce backgrounds.

Under the current regulations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), students must complete their Class 12 with Physics and Maths as mandatory subjects if they want to pursue pilot training. These subjects are seen as essential for understanding the technical aspects of flying and aviation. After completing 12th with these subjects, students could apply to DGCA-approved flying schools to begin their journey toward becoming a commercial pilot.

But soon, this requirement may be removed. The DGCA is likely to allow students from all streams whether Science, Arts, or Commerce to join pilot training courses, as long as they meet other requirements, such as medical fitness.

If the new rule is passed, students from Arts or Commerce streams will be able to apply for the Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training program directly after Class 12. The process will remain the same, where students will need to join a DGCA-approved flying school to complete their pilot training.

How to Become Pilot In India? Step by Step Guide

1. Eligibility Check: Ensure that you meet the basic eligibility criteria, including age (minimum 17 years) and physical fitness.

2. Choose Your Path: Decide whether you want to pursue a career in civil aviation (commercial airlines, etc.) or military aviation (Indian Air Force, etc.).

3. Medical Fitness: Obtain a Class 2 Medical Certificate from a DGCA-approved medical examiner to ensure you meet the physical requirements.

4. Enroll in Training: Join a DGCA-approved flying school or an aviation degree program to begin your pilot training.

5. Ground Training: Complete the required ground training and pass DGCA theoretical exams. This covers aviation subjects such as navigation, meteorology, and air regulations.

6. Flight Training:

Accumulate the required number of flight hours (minimum 200 hours) and pass practical tests.

7. Pilot Licenses: Start by obtaining your Student Pilot License (SPL), then proceed to obtain a Private Pilot License (PPL). Continue your training to get the Commercial Pilot License (CPL).

How to Become a Pilot After 12th?

1. Join a Flying School or Aviation Academy: After completing your 12th (with or without Physics and Maths once the new rule is passed), you can enroll in a DGCA-approved flying school. The primary course will be the CPL training program, which includes both ground school (aviation theory) and practical flying hours.

2. Pursue an Aviation Degree: If you want to combine your passion for aviation with a degree, you can opt for a B.Sc. in Aviation or a BBA in Aviation Management. These programs often include flight training as part of the curriculum.

3. Integrated Commercial Pilot Training: Some programs combine ground training, flight training, and type ratings (specialized training for specific aircraft). These integrated programs typically take 18-24 months to complete and result in a CPL.

4. Cadet Pilot Programs: Some airlines offer Cadet Pilot Programs, where they sponsor training for fresh 12th pass-outs. These programs are highly competitive but offer a direct path to airline jobs after training.

5. NCC Air Wing: Joining the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Air Wing during college is another option. While this doesn’t directly lead to a commercial pilot career, NCC cadets may receive preference in some aviation careers.