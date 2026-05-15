‘Nobody Will Be Spared’: Edu Min Dharmendra Pradhan Warns NTA Officials, Orders Deep CBI Probe Into NEET 2026 Leak

NEET 2026 Leak: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan issued a strong warning on Thursday over the massive NEET 2026 paper leak controversy, saying that “nobody will be spared” and that the CBI would investigate every possible link behind the scandal, including any involvement inside the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Addressing a press conference amid growing outrage from students and parents across the country, the minister said the government stands firmly with “meritorious students” and will ensure that no injustice is done to honest aspirants.

“We are deeply saddened and concerned by this incident,” Pradhan said, while assuring strict action against everyone responsible for compromising the integrity of the medical entrance examination.

The strongest message from the Centre came when the minister directly warned officials and individuals linked to the exam system.

Advertisement

“CBI will probe all links of the paper leak, whether it is inside NTA or outside. Nobody will be spared,” he said.

The government has now handed over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is expected to examine the full chain of the alleged leak network, including middlemen, coaching links, exam centre operators, and possible insider involvement within the NTA.

Advertisement

Major Relief Measures for Students

Along with announcing the probe, the Education Ministry also unveiled several relief measures for lakhs of affected NEET aspirants.

Pradhan confirmed that a NEET re-examination will be conducted and students will not have to pay any fee for appearing again.

He also announced that candidates would be allowed to choose the city and centre of their choice for the re-exam in order to reduce stress and travel burden.

Among the key announcements made by the minister:

No examination fee for the NEET re-test

Students can choose their preferred exam city and centre

Extra 15 minutes will be added to the exam duration

Fresh admit cards will be issued by June 14

Government will ensure students do not face any financial burden

“We appeal to society and students. The government stands with meritorious students,” the minister said.

Pressure Mounted After Leak Allegations

The NEET 2026 controversy exploded after allegations surfaced that the question paper had been leaked before the examination, triggering nationwide anger and demands for cancellation.

Opposition parties, student groups and parents questioned the functioning of the NTA and demanded accountability over repeated examination controversies.

The government’s decision to order a CBI investigation and conduct a re-exam comes as an attempt to restore confidence in one of India’s biggest competitive examinations.