RRB NTPC Result 2025 CBT 1 Scorecard Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Details Here

Updated 21 July 2025 at 18:08 IST
RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the results for the NTPC 2025 Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) for graduate-level positions shortly. Once available, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of their specific regional RRB.
To download your RRB NTPC scorecard, you'll need to log in using your user ID, password, and the displayed captcha code. The region-wise result PDF will contain the roll numbers of all qualified candidates, along with other relevant data for those who passed the CBT 1.
Step 1: Go to the official RRB NTPC website at rrbcdg.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link labelled "RRB NTPC Result (CEN 05/2024) – Graduate Level".
Step 3: The result will open as a PDF document.
Step 4: Press Ctrl + F (or Command + F on a Mac) to open the search bar, then type in your roll number to see if it's on the list.
Step 5: If your roll number appears, it means you've qualified for the CBT 2 exam.
Step 6: Download the result PDF and save it for your records.
The following details are mentioned in the RRB NTPC scorecard:
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC Undergraduate (UG) exam is scheduled to take place from August 7 to September 8, 2025, covering General Awareness, Mathematics, and Reasoning.
This RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies. Of these, 8,113 are for graduate-level positions, which include 1,736 Chief Commercial and Ticket Supervisors, 994 Station Masters, 3,144 Goods Train Managers, 1,507 Junior Accounts Assistants and Typists, and 732 Senior Clerks and Typists.
