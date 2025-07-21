RRB NTPC Result 2025 CBT 1 Scorecard Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Details Here

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the results for the NTPC 2025 Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) for graduate-level positions shortly. Once available, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of their specific regional RRB.

To download your RRB NTPC scorecard, you'll need to log in using your user ID, password, and the displayed captcha code. The region-wise result PDF will contain the roll numbers of all qualified candidates, along with other relevant data for those who passed the CBT 1.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official RRB NTPC website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link labelled "RRB NTPC Result (CEN 05/2024) – Graduate Level".

Step 3: The result will open as a PDF document.

Step 4: Press Ctrl + F (or Command + F on a Mac) to open the search bar, then type in your roll number to see if it's on the list.

Step 5: If your roll number appears, it means you've qualified for the CBT 2 exam.

Step 6: Download the result PDF and save it for your records.

RRB NTPC Result CBT 1 2025: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The following details are mentioned in the RRB NTPC scorecard:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Registration number

Raw score

Pro-rated score

Normalised marks

Qualifying status

About RRB NTPC CBT 1 Recruitment 2025:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC Undergraduate (UG) exam is scheduled to take place from August 7 to September 8, 2025, covering General Awareness, Mathematics, and Reasoning.