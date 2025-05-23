NTA CUET UG 2025 Admit Card Out at cuet.nta.nic.in, Download Hall Ticket May 26-June 3 Exam

NTA CUET UG 2025 Admit Cards Out at cuet.nta.nic.in, Download Hall Ticket May 26-June 3 Exam | Image: File Photo

NTA CUET UG Hall Ticket 2025: The National Testing Agency has released the CUET 2025 admit card for May 26 to June 03, 2025, examinations. Candidates who have an exam scheduled between May 26 and June 3, 2025, can now download the CUET hall ticket 2025 at cuet.nta.nic.in.

To download the CUET UG 2025 admit card, candidates need to log in using their application number and password.

The admit card includes key information such as the name of the exam centre, date of the test, shift timings, and important instructions. On the day of the exam, candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID.

NTA CUET UG Admit Cards 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘Admit Card for CUET UG 2025’.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: Once logged in, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout to carry on the exam day.

About CUET UG 2025:

The CUET UG 2025 will be held from 26 May to 3 June 2025 in multiple shifts.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts CUET UG to offer admission to undergraduate courses at central and participating universities across India for the 2025–26 academic session.