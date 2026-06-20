NTA Invokes ‘Student-First’ Philosophy, Resolves Last-Minute Abu Dhabi Centre Crisis for Nagpur NEET Aspirant

A NEET re-examination aspirant from Nagpur faced an unexpected hurdle when he was allocated an exam centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, just days before the scheduled test on Sunday, June 21.

While the student had originally selected Nagpur as his preferred city for the upcoming examination, his admit card displayed an overseas location. The National Testing Agency (NTA) later addressed the situation, as reported by the ANI news agency.

NTA Clarifies the City Allocation Issue

Following the development, the NTA released an official statement to clarify how the candidate from Nagpur was assigned a test centre in Abu Dhabi. According to the agency, after rescheduling the NEET (UG) 2026 exam to June 21, the NTA reopened its examination-city correction window to help students adjust their preferences.

Key Highlights from the NTA Statement:

High Success Rate: Roughly 3.2 lakh candidates utilized this correction window. The NTA successfully allocated the preferred examination city to more than 99.5% of those applicants. The Abu Dhabi Log Details: Addressing the specific query, the NTA stated that its web-activity logs show the city change was performed directly through the candidate's own registered login credentials while the correction window was active. The system recorded a consistent, single-user access pattern during this session.

Advertisement

Swift Action and a "Student-First" Resolution

Despite the records indicating that the Abu Dhabi centre was selected through the candidate's login, the NTA received an informal request on the evening of June 19, a mere 48 hours before the exam, to switch the venue back to Nagpur. "NTA personnel immediately initiated the change and contacted the candidate's father on 19th evening itself to help them complete the formal process," the agency stated.

The testing agency further noted that the candidate's credentials were used to change the location to Abu Dhabi once, and the selection was previewed twice. "NTA has observed that on 3 occasions, one - the centre was changed to Abu Dhabi using candidate’s credentials and twice it was previewed that the centre is Abu Dhabi. Despite that NTA has accorded to the aspirant's request and the change of centre was actioned."

Advertisement