NTA Issues GAT B 2025 Provisional Answer Key at dbt2025.ntaonline.in, Direct Link to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT B) 2025. Students can download the GAT B answer key from the official website at dbt2025.ntaonline.in.

The National Testing Agency has made the Provisional Answer Keys, along with the Question Paper and Recorded Responses, available on the official website.

GAT B 2025 Provisional Answer Key: How to Challenge

Step 1: Go to the official website at dbt2025.ntaonline.in.

Step 2: Log in using your application number, date of birth, and the security pin displayed on the screen.

Step 3: Click on the option ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’.

Step 4: Locate the question you wish to challenge. The ID next to each question shows the answer currently considered correct.

Step 5: Select the answer(s) you believe to be correct by ticking the appropriate checkboxes.

Step 6: Upload supporting documents (in a single PDF or JPG file) as proof.

Step 7: After selecting your answers for Part A and Part B, click on ‘Challenge Question’ to move to the next step.

Step 8: Review all your selected challenges carefully. If you wish to make any changes, click Edit.

Step 9: Once satisfied, click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’.

Step 10: Then, click ‘Continue and Pay Fee Finally’ to proceed.

Step 11: Choose your preferred payment method and pay the applicable fee.

GAT B 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Objection

Candidates who are not satisfied with the GAT B 2025 answer key can raise objections by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The fee can be paid using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. The deadline to submit objections is April 28, 2025, until 11:50 pm.