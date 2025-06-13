NTA NCET Final Answer Key 2025 Out at exams.nta.ac.in, Direct Link to Check

NCET Final Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the final answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. Candidates who took the exam can now download it from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

The release of the final answer key enables candidates to estimate their expected scores and evaluate their chances ahead of the result announcement.

This final version has been prepared after carefully reviewing all the objections raised against the earlier provisional key issued by the NTA. As per the marking scheme, candidates are awarded four marks for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response.

NTA NCET Final Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at ncet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘NCET 2025 Final Answer Key’.

Step 3: The answer key will open directly in PDF format; no login details are needed.

Step 4: Click the download icon to save the file for future use.

About the NCET 2025 Exam:

The NCET 2025 exam was held on April 29 in two sessions from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon and from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at various centres across the country. This entrance test is conducted for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) offered by selected institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).