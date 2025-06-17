NTA NCET Result 2025 Declared at exams.nta.ac.in, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: File Photo

NTA NCET Result 2025 OUT: The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the NCET results 2025. Candidates who appeared for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025 can download the results from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

According to the official notification, a total of 54,470 candidates registered for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET), out of which 44,927 appeared for the exam.

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) is held for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), which aims to raise the standard of teacher education across India. This course is available at top institutions such as Central and State Universities, IITs, NITs, RIEs, and various government colleges. It is a major step towards preparing skilled and qualified teachers through a single, comprehensive programme.

NTA NCET Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says "NTA NCET 2025 Results."

Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter your details, such as roll number or registration number, along with your date of birth.

Step 4: Click on Submit to view your result on the screen.

Step 5: Download your marksheet and keep a copy safe for future reference.

About NTA NCET Exam 2025:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025 on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode.