NTA NEET Answer Key 2025 Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Here's How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET 2025 answer key soon. Candidates should download the set-wise PDF answer keys by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
NTA will publish the provisional NEET 2025 answer key for each question paper code and set in PDF format on the official website.
Step 1: Go to the official NTA NEET 2025 website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Download OMR Sheet and Provisional Answer Keys’ under the Candidate Activity section.
Step 3: Log in using your NEET 2025 application ID and password.
Step 4: Once logged in, you can view, download, and save the answer key for future reference.
The fee to challenge each NEET 2025 answer key is likely to be INR 200. Please note that the steps mentioned above are based on last year’s process, and there may be changes in the procedure this year. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.
Step 1: Visit the official NEET website and click on the ‘Challenge Answer Keys’ link.
Step 2: Log in using your application ID and password.
Step 3: Click on ‘Key Challenge’ and choose your Test Booklet Code.
Step 4: Select the question(s) you wish to challenge.
Step 5: Choose the answer you believe is correct and provide a brief explanation or supporting evidence.
Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.
Step 7: Pay the required fee using a debit or credit card.
Step 8: Finally, download and save the confirmation slip for future reference.
After reviewing the NTA NEET 2025 answer keys, candidates who find any errors or discrepancies can raise objections by following the official procedure.
It’s important to note that only challenges submitted correctly and within the given deadline will be accepted for review. Any challenges made after the deadline or not as per the official guidelines will not be considered.
