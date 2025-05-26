Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2025 Today at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, Know How to Check

Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2025 Likely Today at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, Know How to Check | Image: Unsplash

RBSE Class 8th Result 2025: The Registrar of the Education Departmental Examinations, Bikaner, is set to announce the Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2025 today at 5 pm. Once the results are declared, students can access them online through the official websites at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajpsp.nic.in.

Over 12 lakh students who took the exam are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared. As per media reports, the results will be announced during a press conference.

To view their scorecards, students must enter their roll number and date of birth. The scorecard will show subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and whether the student has passed or failed.

The marksheet that will be available online will be provisional. Students will receive their official marksheets and certificates from their respective schools in the next few days.

Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2025: Passing Criteria

To pass the RBSE Class 8 board exams, students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject as well as overall. If a student fails to achieve the minimum marks in more than two subjects, they will be marked as unsuccessful and may have to repeat the academic year.

Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official websites at rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Rajasthan Board 8th Class Result 2025’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your RBSE Class 8 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the marksheet in PDF format.

Step 6: Save a copy for future reference.

About RBSE Class 8 Board Exam 2025:

The RBSE Class 8 board exams for 2025 were conducted from March 20 to April 2, with over 12 lakh students registered to appear.