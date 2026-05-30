NTA to Reschedule CUET (UG) 2026 for Over 3,700 Candidates After Shift 1 Technical Glitch

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will conduct a rescheduled examination for thousands of CUET (UG) 2026 candidates who were hit by a major technical disruption during the Shift 1 session today, May 30.

The technical glitch delayed the start of the morning exam at several centers across the country, causing severe anxiety and distress among students. While the testing systems were eventually restored, allowing approximately 95% of the candidates to successfully complete their exams, thousands of frustrated students chose to leave the venues during the prolonged delay.

One-Time Relief for Affected Students

Acknowledging the stress caused by the incident, the NTA released an official statement offering relief to those who walked out due to the disruption.

"We know today's unfortunate technical disruption caused distress for some CUET (UG) 2026 candidates," the NTA stated in a post on X.

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"Candidates who did their Biometric Registration and were present at their examination centres today in Shift-I, but couldn't complete their examination due to this technical glitch, will get an opportunity for the examination," the NTA stated.

According to official figures released by the agency, exactly 3,765 candidates who had already completed their biometric registration chose to leave the centers before the examination systems could be restarted. The NTA has confirmed it will hold a rescheduled examination for these specific candidates as a one-time measure.

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Service Provider TCS iON Pulled Up

The NTA has taken a strict stance against the technical failure and has demanded immediate accountability from its technology partner.

The agency has formally directed its technical service provider, TCS iON, to conduct an immediate root-cause analysis of the system failure and submit a detailed report explaining the glitch.

Only candidates who were marked present, completed their biometric registration for Shift 1 today, and were unable to finish their exam due to the glitch are eligible for the re-exam.

The NTA stated that the new date and specific details for the rescheduled exam will be announced separately.

"For these candidates, NTA will hold a rescheduled examination as a one-time measure," the NTA stated.