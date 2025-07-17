NVS Result 2025 for Non-Teaching Posts Declared at upmsp.edu.in, Direct Link to Check

NVS Result 2025: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) released the list of candidates shortlisted for the interview, skill test, and trade test for various non-teaching posts on July 16. Candidates can check the list on the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates who successfully cleared the written test have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. For the post of Legal Assistant, selected candidates will proceed to the interview round. Meanwhile, for positions such as Stenographer, Electrician-cum-Plumber, and Mess Helper, candidates have been shortlisted for the Skill or Trade Test in a ratio of 1:5 against the total number of advertised vacancies.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has organised the selection lists according to individual posts. These lists contain key details including the candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, gender, category (UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS), PwD status, and any previous experience in government or public sector organisations, if applicable.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official NVS website at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled ‘NVS Result 2025 for Various Non-Teaching Posts’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF file will open containing the list of selected candidates and related details.

Step 4: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

About NVS Recruitment Exam 2025:

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) conducted the recruitment examination for Group C and other non-teaching posts from May 14 to May 19, as part of its Direct Recruitment drive.