Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • UPSC Result 2025 for ESIC Nursing Officer Posts Out at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check here

Updated 17 July 2025 at 15:32 IST

UPSC Result 2025 for ESIC Nursing Officer Posts Out at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the ESIC Nursing Officer Result 2025 at upsc.gov.in. Out of 2,781 shortlisted, 1,893 candidates have been selected. The exam was held on July 7 to fill 1,930 vacancies.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
UPSC Result 2025 for ESIC Nursing Officer Posts Out
UPSC Result 2025 for ESIC Nursing Officer Posts Out | Image: File Photo

UPSC ESIC Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for the ESIC Nursing Officer recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view their results on the official website at upsc.gov.in. 

To check the result, candidates need to log in using their roll number and date of birth. The result document displays each candidate’s Serial Number, Roll Number, and Name in an organised format. 

Out of 2,781 candidates shortlisted for final scrutiny, 1,893 have been selected for the post of Nursing Officer through the UPSC exam. The selected candidates will soon receive further communication from ESIC regarding the next steps, including medical examinations and joining instructions. 

UPSC Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Result 2025’. 

Step 3: A new page will appear; enter your login details as required. 

Step 4: Click on the Submit button. 

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - UPSC ESIC Result 2025 

About UPSC Nursing Officer Exam: 

The UPSC Nursing Officer exam was conducted to fill 1,930 vacancies. The exam took place on July 7, 2024, in a single shift, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. 

This recruitment offers a valuable opportunity for aspiring nurses to join one of India’s largest social security organisations, playing a key role in supporting the health and well-being of insured workers and their families. 

ALSO READ: UGC NET Result Date 2025 Announced: Check Details, Release Date and Time Here

Published 17 July 2025 at 15:32 IST