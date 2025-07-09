OPSC AIO Answer Key 2025 Out at opsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

OPSC AIO Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has officially released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Industries Officer (AIO) recruitment exam 2025. Candidates who appeared for the written examination held on June 29, 2025, can now download the answer key from the official website, opsc.gov.in.

Candidates who notice any errors in the provisional answer key can raise objections online until July 14, 2025. While submitting objections, they must clearly mention the question number, the answer given, and provide a justification, preferably with proper reference material or sources.

Objections submitted without valid proof or after the deadline will not be accepted. The commission will review all valid objections before releasing the final answer key, which will be used for evaluating the results.

OPSC AIO Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official OPSC website at www.opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the ‘What’s New’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled “Answer Key for Recruitment to the Posts of AIO (Advt. No. 08/2024-25)”.

Step 4: The answer key PDF will open on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save the file for future reference.

About OPSC AIO Exam 2025:

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) conducted the written examination on June 29, 2025, as part of a recruitment drive to fill 151 vacancies. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written test, followed by a personality test (interview).