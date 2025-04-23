OSSC Excise SI Admit Card 2025 Released at ossc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

OSSC Excise SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued the admit card for the Excise Sub-Inspector (SI) written examination 2025. Candidates who have applied for the OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE) for Excise SI posts can now download their admit card by visiting the official website at ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC CRE Admit Card includes important details such as the exam venue, reporting time, and other essential instructions. After downloading the Odisha Excise SI Physical Test Admit Card 2025, candidates should carefully review all the information to ensure it is correct. If there are any mistakes or discrepancies, they must contact the exam authorities immediately to get them resolved before the exam day.

OSSC Excise SI Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the “What’s New” section and click on the link to download the Excise SI written exam admit card.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: View and download your admit card.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep it safe to carry on the day of the exam.

About OSSC CRE Exam 2025:

The OSSC CRE Exam is scheduled to be held on April 27, 2025. This admit card is crucial for the candidates and should be carried to the exam venue.