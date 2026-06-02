Parliamentary Panel To Meet Today To Review OSM In CBSE Exams, 3-Language Formula In Class 9th, 10th

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth & Sports is scheduled to meet at 11:00 am at the Parliament House Annexe (PHA) on Tuesday to review the use of On-Screen-Marking (OSM) in Grade 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination and the application related to the three-language formula in Classes 9th and 10th.

During the meeting, the committee will deliberate concerns regarding the use of On-Screen-Marking in CBSE Class 12 board examinations, particularly issues faced by students and the examination evaluation process following its adoption. The committee is expected to examine whether the system has impacted assessment transparency, efficiency, or student outcomes.

The panel will also take up deliberations on the implementation of the three-language formula in secondary school education, focusing on its execution in Classes 9 and 10 and its implications for students across different states. As part of the proceedings, the committee will hear views from senior officials, including the Secretary of the Department of School Education under the Ministry of Education (Ministry of Education), and the Chairman of CBSE.

Their inputs are expected to inform the committee's assessment of the current framework and potential policy recommendations. The discussion comes amid ongoing policy-level scrutiny of examination reforms and language education policy in school curricula across the country.

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Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced that its much-awaited verification and re-evaluation portal for Class 12 students is now live, ending uncertainty after a delay caused by technical issues and cybersecurity concerns. In a post on X, CBSE Headquarters informed students that the portal had become operational and urged them to follow the application process carefully."Dearest Students, The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE! Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation," CBSE HQ said.

The launch comes a day after a CBSE official told ANI that the portal, originally scheduled to go live on June 1, had encountered technical issues and would start soon. The delay had sparked concern among students and parents, particularly after reports of glitches during the answer-sheet access process earlier this month.

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