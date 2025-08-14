PhD Scholar Rejects to Take Degree from Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at University Convocation

The incident took place at the V.O.C. Auditorium on the university campus. The standard procedure was for students to receive their degrees before going on stage, where the Governor, who is also the university chancellor, would personally present them. However, in a surprise move, Jean Joseph bypassed the Governor and went directly to the Vice-Chancellor to accept her degree in Micro Finance.

She added that many others, such as the Chief Minister or the Education Minister, are more qualified to present degrees, and that it should be a student's choice from whom to receive the degree. She said, I saw about him on Google and saw that he did nothing big. As a governor of TN, he could have done so much, but he did nothing. As a person who believes in the Dravidian model, I thought it was necessary for me to get it from someone who has achieved something, and our VC Chandrasekhar has done so much. So thought he was the right person to get it. CM could have given or the education minister could have given it. I did not want to take it from a person who has done nothing. That's all. No personal reasons.