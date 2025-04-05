sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 5th 2025, 11:50 IST

PIB Warns Against Fake Notice on NEET PG 2025 Postponement

PIB warns students about a fake notice claiming NEET PG 2025 is postponed. NBEMS confirms no such update. Visit natboard.edu.in for details.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
PIB Warns Against Fake Notice on NEET PG 2025 Postponement | Image: Pixabay

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a warning regarding a fake notification that is being shared on social media, claiming that the NEET PG 2025 exam has been postponed to August 17, 2025. 

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which is responsible for conducting the NEET PG exam, has not released any such notification, PIB Fact Check confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). 

The fake notice was flagged as false. PIB highlighted that the content of the circulated message is a misinformation. 

Aspirants are advised not to trust such fake messages and to rely only on official updates. For accurate and verified information, students should visit the official NBEMS website at www.natboard.edu.in. 

NEET PG 2025 Exam Date:  

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the date for the NEET PG 2025 examination. According to the official notice released on 17th March 2025, the exam will be held on 15th June 2025. The test will be conducted in a computer-based format and will take place in two shifts, offering candidates a clear and organised exam schedule. 

Official Notice: 

NEET PG 2025 will be held for admission to 12,690 Master of Surgery (MS) seats, 24,360 Doctor of Medicine (MD) seats, and 922 PG Diploma seats across various institutions. These include seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), state quota, deemed/central universities, and private medical colleges. 

