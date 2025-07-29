PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility, Age Limit, How to Register, and Check When and Where to Apply

PM Internship Scheme 2025: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is expected to open registrations for the second round of the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme 2025 soon. Students and graduates seeking practical work experience can apply for these internship programmes once the registration window opens on the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Once registered, candidates should explore the internships offered by various businesses and apply for positions that align with their interests and skills. Shortlisted applicants will be contacted by companies for further assessment, which may include interviews or online tests.

The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme is an initiative by the Indian government designed to provide valuable internship opportunities to young people within the country's top 500 companies. This programme aims to immerse young individuals in real-world business environments across diverse industries, helping them gain practical skills and essential work experience.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the "Register" button on the homepage, which will take you to a new page.

Step 3: Fill in the registration form with all the necessary details and submit it. The system will then generate a resume based on your information.

Step 4: You can apply for up to five internship roles. Make sure your choices align with your preferences for location, sector, specific role, and qualifications.

Step 5: Don't forget to save your application for future reference.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

Here are the eligibility requirements:

Educational Qualifications:

You should have completed your 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, or a Diploma.

Recent graduates from non-premier institutions are also eligible.

For ITI: You'll need to have passed matriculation (10th grade) along with a relevant trade certificate.

For Diploma: You should have completed your 12th grade and hold a diploma from an AICTE-recognised institution.

For Degree: You'll need a bachelor's degree from a university recognised by UGC or AICTE.

Age Limit:

Applicants must be between 18 and 24 years old.

About PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration

The government hasn't confirmed the dates yet, but media reports suggest that the second round is likely to commence in August 2025.

While there are no official quotas or age relaxations, the portal actively encourages diversity and inclusion, prompting companies to consider a broad range of candidates.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Duration and Stipend