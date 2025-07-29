PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility, Age Limit, How to Register, and Check When and Where to Apply

Updated 29 July 2025 at 12:59 IST
PM Internship Scheme 2025: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is expected to open registrations for the second round of the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme 2025 soon. Students and graduates seeking practical work experience can apply for these internship programmes once the registration window opens on the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in.
Once registered, candidates should explore the internships offered by various businesses and apply for positions that align with their interests and skills. Shortlisted applicants will be contacted by companies for further assessment, which may include interviews or online tests.
The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme is an initiative by the Indian government designed to provide valuable internship opportunities to young people within the country's top 500 companies. This programme aims to immerse young individuals in real-world business environments across diverse industries, helping them gain practical skills and essential work experience.
Step 1: Go to the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in.
Step 2: Click the "Register" button on the homepage, which will take you to a new page.
Step 3: Fill in the registration form with all the necessary details and submit it. The system will then generate a resume based on your information.
Step 4: You can apply for up to five internship roles. Make sure your choices align with your preferences for location, sector, specific role, and qualifications.
Step 5: Don't forget to save your application for future reference.
Here are the eligibility requirements:
Educational Qualifications:
Age Limit:
The government hasn't confirmed the dates yet, but media reports suggest that the second round is likely to commence in August 2025.
While there are no official quotas or age relaxations, the portal actively encourages diversity and inclusion, prompting companies to consider a broad range of candidates.
The internship lasts for one year. The monthly stipend is Rs 5,000. Of this, Rs 500 is paid directly by the company, contingent on your attendance. The remaining Rs 4,500 is transferred by the government into your Aadhaar-linked bank account via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
Published 29 July 2025 at 12:59 IST