  • PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration Closes Today – Don’t Miss Out! Check How to Apply Now

Updated March 31st 2025, 12:17 IST

Reported by: Srujani Mohinta
The Government of India launched Phase 2 of the PM Internship Scheme 2025, with registrations closing today. Interested candidates can apply on the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in before the deadline.

The internship scheme aims to create a more skilled, empowered, and knowledgeable workforce to contribute to the nation’s development.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Check How to Apply Now

1.    Visit the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in
2.    Click on the register link on the homepage
 3.    You will be redirected to a new page; provide a valid mobile number to receive an OTP
4.    Enter your registration details, including educational qualifications and internship preferences, and click submit
5.    A resume will be created on the portal based on the information provided
6.    Upload the required documents and apply for up to 5 internship opportunities based on preferences such as location, sector, functional role, and qualifications
 7.    Submit the application form and save a copy for reference
 

Click here for the direct link

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility Criteria

•    Candidates must be between 18 and 24 years old (relaxation for OBC/SC/ST)
•    Must be unemployed
•    Must have completed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, or Diploma courses
•    Fresh graduates (BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, etc.) from non-premier institutions are eligible
•    ITI holders
 •    Diploma holders: Intermediate + AICTE-recognized diploma
 •    Degree holders: Bachelor’s degree from a UGC /AICTE-recognized university

PM Internship Scheme 2025 Phase 2 Registration: Documents Required

•    A government-issued ID (Aadhaar card or passport)
    •    Mark sheets or certificates confirming academic qualifications
    •    A recent passport-sized photo
    •    Details of skills, academic background, and any prior internship experiences
    •    Birth certificate or school-leaving certificate

Benefits of PM Internship Scheme 2025

•    ₹5,000 monthly stipend for interns
•    One-time grant of ₹6,000
 •    Practical experience in top companies like Maruti Suzuki , L&T, HDFC Bank, Mahindra, and many more
 

The internship will last for two months, offering opportunities across the top 500 companies.

Published March 31st 2025, 12:09 IST

