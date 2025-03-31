PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration Closes Today – Don’t Miss Out! Check How to Apply Now

The Government of India launched Phase 2 of the PM Internship Scheme 2025, with registrations closing today. Interested candidates can apply on the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in before the deadline.

The internship scheme aims to create a more skilled, empowered, and knowledgeable workforce to contribute to the nation’s development.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Check How to Apply Now

1. Visit the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in

2. Click on the register link on the homepage

3. You will be redirected to a new page; provide a valid mobile number to receive an OTP

4. Enter your registration details, including educational qualifications and internship preferences, and click submit

5. A resume will be created on the portal based on the information provided

6. Upload the required documents and apply for up to 5 internship opportunities based on preferences such as location, sector, functional role, and qualifications

7. Submit the application form and save a copy for reference



PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility Criteria

• Candidates must be between 18 and 24 years old (relaxation for OBC/SC/ST)

• Must be unemployed

• Must have completed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, or Diploma courses

• Fresh graduates (BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, etc.) from non-premier institutions are eligible

• ITI holders

• Diploma holders: Intermediate + AICTE-recognized diploma

• Degree holders: Bachelor’s degree from a UGC /AICTE-recognized university

PM Internship Scheme 2025 Phase 2 Registration: Documents Required

• A government-issued ID (Aadhaar card or passport)

• Mark sheets or certificates confirming academic qualifications

• A recent passport-sized photo

• Details of skills, academic background, and any prior internship experiences

• Birth certificate or school-leaving certificate

Benefits of PM Internship Scheme 2025

• ₹5,000 monthly stipend for interns

• One-time grant of ₹6,000

• Practical experience in top companies like Maruti Suzuki , L&T, HDFC Bank, Mahindra, and many more

