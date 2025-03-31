PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration Closes Today – Don’t Miss Out! Check How to Apply Now

Updated March 31st 2025, 12:17 IST
The Government of India launched Phase 2 of the PM Internship Scheme 2025, with registrations closing today. Interested candidates can apply on the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in before the deadline.
The internship scheme aims to create a more skilled, empowered, and knowledgeable workforce to contribute to the nation’s development.
1. Visit the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in
2. Click on the register link on the homepage
3. You will be redirected to a new page; provide a valid mobile number to receive an OTP
4. Enter your registration details, including educational qualifications and internship preferences, and click submit
5. A resume will be created on the portal based on the information provided
6. Upload the required documents and apply for up to 5 internship opportunities based on preferences such as location, sector, functional role, and qualifications
7. Submit the application form and save a copy for reference
• Candidates must be between 18 and 24 years old (relaxation for OBC/SC/ST)
• Must be unemployed
• Must have completed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, or Diploma courses
• Fresh graduates (BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, etc.) from non-premier institutions are eligible
• ITI holders
• Diploma holders: Intermediate + AICTE-recognized diploma
• Degree holders: Bachelor’s degree from a UGC /AICTE-recognized university
• A government-issued ID (Aadhaar card or passport)
• Mark sheets or certificates confirming academic qualifications
• A recent passport-sized photo
• Details of skills, academic background, and any prior internship experiences
• Birth certificate or school-leaving certificate
• ₹5,000 monthly stipend for interns
• One-time grant of ₹6,000
• Practical experience in top companies like Maruti Suzuki , L&T, HDFC Bank, Mahindra, and many more
The internship will last for two months, offering opportunities across the top 500 companies.
March 31st 2025