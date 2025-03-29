Meghalaya Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025 to Be Out Soon At mbose.in, Check Details Here

Meghalaya Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025 to Be Out Soon | Image: File Photo

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is expected to release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC). Once released, students can check their results on the official MBOSE website-mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

Students need to enter their login credentials to check their results. To pass the Meghalaya Board SSLC exams 2025, they must score at least 33 per cent in each subject. Qualified students can view their scores online, while detailed mark sheets will be provided by their respective schools.

Meghalaya Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board at mbose.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Meghalaya Board Result 2025 for SSLC or HSSLC.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials as required and submit the details.

Step 5: Your Meghalaya Board Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result carefully, save a copy, and print it for future reference.

Note: Students should regularly visit the official MBOSE website for the latest updates on result announcements and other important information.

About MBOSE SSLC 2024 Results:

Last year, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the SSLC (Class 10) results on May 24, 2024. Anuj Chetry secured the top rank with 575 marks.

The overall pass percentage for SSLC 2024 was 55.80 per cent, with girls outperforming boys by over 15 per cent. The pass percentage for boys stood at 56.01 per cent, while girls achieved a higher pass rate of 73.15 per cent.