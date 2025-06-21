SBI Bank CBO Recruitment 2025 Application Window Reopens, Know How to Apply | Image: File Photo

SBI Bank CBO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has reopened the online application process for the recruitment of Circle Based Officers (CBO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at bank.sbi.

This decision comes after a recent corrigendum that now allows candidates from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, who studied English as a subject in Class 10 or 12, to apply under the Northeast Circle.

SBI Bank CBO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 750 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories. However, candidates from the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are exempted from paying the fee.

SBI Bank CBO Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at bank.sbi.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ section and click on ‘Current Openings’.

Step 3: Find and select the link for ‘Recruitment of Circle Based Officers (CBO) 2025’.

Step 4: Click on ‘Apply Online’ and register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 5: Fill out the online application form with accurate personal, educational, and professional details.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee, if applicable, through the online payment gateway.

Step 8: Review all the details carefully and apply.

Step 9: Download and save a copy of the completed application form for future reference.

SBI Bank CBO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process and Exam Pattern

The SBI CBO recruitment process involves multiple stages, including an Online Test, Screening, an Interview, and a Local Language Proficiency Test. The final selection will be based on a 75:25 ratio between the Online Test and the Interview.

The Online Test consists of 120 objective-type questions divided into four sections: English Language (30 marks), Banking Knowledge (40 marks), General Awareness/Economy (30 marks), and Computer Aptitude (20 marks), with a total duration of two hours.