Prayagraj Student Arjun Pandey’s Speech at UP Yuva Sansad Goes Viral | Watch

At the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament, a student from Prayagraj, Arjun Pandey, captivated the audience with his powerful and inspiring speech.

His words resonated deeply, winning the hearts of many at the UP Yuva Sansad. As a result, his speech has now gone viral, gaining widespread appreciation.

During his address, Arjun highlighted a study by Professor Tom Ginsburg from the University of Chicago, who analysed 190 constitutions drafted since 1789. The research found that, on average, constitutions last about 17 years. However, Arjun proudly pointed out that India’s Constitution has remained strong and intact for over 75 years, standing as a testament to its resilience and the nation’s democratic values.

About Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament:

The Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has commenced in New Delhi. This three-day event aims to engage young minds in politics and public policy, encouraging their active participation in governance and nation-building.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, all 300 District Nodal Rounds were conducted in person. More than 75,000 young participants from across all States and Union Territories submitted their entries via the MY Bharat portal.

Following rigorous district and state-level rounds, the top three candidates from each State and UT—a total of 108 participants—have been selected to compete at the national level. They will take part in key discussions, including Question Hour on “One Nation, One Election” and “Viksit Bharat”. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to attend Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions, gaining valuable insight into governance.