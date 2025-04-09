PSEB Class 10th Result 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon at pseb.ac.in, Here's How to Check

PSEB Class 10th Result 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon | Image: PTI

Punjab Board 10th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to announce the PSEB Class 10 result 2025 in the third or fourth week of April. Students can access their Punjab Board 10th results online through the official website, pseb.ac.in.

However, the authorities have not yet officially confirmed the exact date for the result announcement. Last year, the results were declared on April 18, 2024. Based on previous trends, it is expected that the results will be released within the next few days.

PSEB Class 10th Result 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Punjab Board Class 10 exam result.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your details, such as your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the result on your device. You may also print a copy for future use.

PSEB Class 10 Result: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging or SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new message and type: PB10, followed by your roll number.

Step 3: Send the message to 56767650.

Step 4: You will receive an SMS with your Class 10 result shortly after sending the message.

PSEB Class 10th Result 2025: Date

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted the Class 10 examinations from 10 March to April 4. As per past trends, the results are expected to be announced in the third or fourth week of April 2025.