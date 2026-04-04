PSEB Class 5, 8 Result 2026 Soon: Check Official Website, Expected Date & How To Download Scorecard

Mohali: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the results for the Class 5 and Class 8 Board Exams 2026 within the first week of April.

While an official notification regarding the exact hour is still awaited, sources within the Board suggest that the results could be live on the official portal between April 5 and April 10, 2026.

The Class 5 examinations were conducted from February 7 to February 27, 2026, while the Class 8 exams took place between February 17 and February 27.

Evaluation of answer sheets has reportedly been completed, and the Board is currently finalising the merit lists and pass percentage statistics.

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Where to Check the Results?

Once the results are formally declared via a press conference at the PSEB headquarters in Mohali, students and parents can access the scores on the following official platforms:

Official Website: pseb.ac.in

Results Portal: punjab.indiaresults.com

DigiLocker: For digital versions of the marksheet.

Note: While Class 8 results will be available for individual download online, the Board has indicated that Class 5 marksheets may primarily be distributed offline through respective schools to ensure organised record-keeping for primary students.

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How to Download the PSEB Scorecard?

To check the Class 8 results online, students should keep their Admit Cards ready and follow these steps:

Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in.

Navigate to the 'Results' tab on the homepage.

Click on the link titled "PSEB Class 8th Result 2026".

Enter your Roll Number or Name (if the name-wise search is enabled).

Click on 'Submit' to view your scorecard.

Download the PDF and print it out for provisional use.

Passing Criteria & Grading System

To qualify, students must secure 33% marks in each subject. The Board follows a grading scale ranging from A+ (Above 90%) to E (Below 33%).

Grade Percentage Range Performance A+ 90% - 100% Outstanding A 80% - 89% Excellent B+ 70% - 79% Very Good D 33% - 40% Average (Passing)

Last year, the PSEB Class 8 results were declared on April 4 with a pass percentage of over 98%.