PSEB Class 5th Result 2025 Out? Here's How to Check at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 5th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the PSEB Class 5 results, according to media reports. Students who took the PSEB class 5 exam can view them on the Punjab Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

The login credentials required to download the PSEB scorecard PDF are- registration number/ roll number, date of birth. PSEB 5th Scorecard 2025 will contain the candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank card, qualifying status, and other details.

PSEB Class 5th Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Open the official website: pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section.

Step 3: Select the link that says, “Class 5th Result 2025”.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the given spaces.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be shown on the screen.

Step 7: Download the scorecard in PDF format.

Step 8: Save a copy to your computer or laptop.

Step 9: Print the result for your reference and school records.

About PSEB Class 5th Exam 2025: Date

The Class 5 exams were conducted in a single morning session from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, between March 7 and 13, 2025.

PSEB Class 5th Result 2025: Revaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their Class 5 marks can request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets. For this process, parents are advised to get in touch with the school authorities.