Updated April 8th 2025, 15:35 IST

PSEB Class 5th Result 2025 Out? Here's How to Check at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 5th Result 2025: Students who took the PSEB Class 5 exam can view them on the Punjab Board's official website. Check details here.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
PSEB Class 5th Result 2025 Out?
PSEB Class 5th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the PSEB Class 5 results, according to media reports. Students who took the PSEB class 5 exam can view them on the Punjab Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.  

The login credentials required to download the PSEB scorecard PDF are- registration number/ roll number, date of birth. PSEB 5th Scorecard 2025 will contain the candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank card, qualifying status, and other details. 

PSEB Class 5th Result 2025: Steps to Check  

Step 1: Open the official website: pseb.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section. 

Step 3: Select the link that says, “Class 5th Result 2025”. 

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the given spaces. 

Step 5: Click on the submit button. 

Step 6: Your result will be shown on the screen. 

Step 7: Download the scorecard in PDF format. 

Step 8: Save a copy to your computer or laptop. 

Step 9: Print the result for your reference and school records. 

About PSEB Class 5th Exam 2025: Date 

The Class 5 exams were conducted in a single morning session from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, between March 7 and 13, 2025.  

PSEB Class 5th Result 2025: Revaluation  

Students who are not satisfied with their Class 5 marks can request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets. For this process, parents are advised to get in touch with the school authorities.  

Detailed information about the PSEB Class 5 re-evaluation will be shared shortly after the results are announced. To apply, students will need to fill out the official re-evaluation form once it is made available by the board. 

Published April 8th 2025, 15:35 IST