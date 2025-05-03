Punjab Board Result 2025: PSEB Class 10th 12th Result Soon at pseb.ac.in, When and Where to Check | Image: File Photo/AI

PSEB Punjab Board Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board is expected to announce the Class 10, and 12 exam results soon. According to reports, the board is likely to release the results in the first week of May. Students who appeared for the exams can download their scorecards by logging in with their credentials on the official website, pseb.ac.in.

Along with PSEB 10th, 12th result 2025, the board will release important statistics such as the number of students who applied, appeared, passed and failed the exam. The Punjab PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025 release date and time have not yet been confirmed, though.

Punjab Board Result 2025: Passing Criteria

To pass the PSEB exams, candidates must score at least 33 per cent in each subject. It is also necessary to pass both the theory and practical components of the exams. If students face any difficulties while checking their results, they are advised to contact their school or reach out to the PSEB helpdesk for assistance.

Punjab Board Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘PSEB 12th Result 2025’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Punjab Board roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save your marksheet for future reference.

Punjab Board Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type a new message with the text: PB10 or PB12 (depending on your class).

Step 3: Send the message to 56767650.

Step 4: You will receive your Class 10 or 12 result via SMS on the same number shortly after.

Punjab Board Result 2025: Date, Compartment Exam

This year, Class 12 students appeared for their exams from 13 February to 4 April 2025 at various centres across the state.