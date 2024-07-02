Published 17:42 IST, July 2nd 2024
Rahul Gandhi writes to PM, urges him to facilitate debate on NEET in Lok Sabha
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his government to facilitate a debate on the medical entrance exam NEET issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
- Education
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Parts Of Rahul Gandhi's Speech On Minorities, Agniveer Scheme And Adani-Ambani Expunged | Image: Sansad TV
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:42 IST, July 2nd 2024