Published 17:42 IST, July 2nd 2024

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM, urges him to facilitate debate on NEET in Lok Sabha

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his government to facilitate a debate on the medical entrance exam NEET issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
