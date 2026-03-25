Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2026: Deepika Emerges Topper With 99.5 Percent

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 10 board examination results today. Deepika, who was enrolled in PhysicsWallah (PW)'s RBSE Wallah program and studied from Decent Public Sr Sec School, Baran, has secured 99.5 per cent marks.

Deepika described her achievement as both surprising and fulfilling. She credited her success to consistent self-study, the guidance of her teachers, and the support provided by PW RBSE Wallah's structured learning resources. She delivered an exceptional subject-wise performance, scoring 100 in Hindi, 100 in English, 99 in Science, 100 in Social Science, 100 in Mathematics, and 98 in Sanskrit, reflecting her strong academic command across subjects.

A total of 10,65,304 students registered for the Class 10 Secondary Education Board examination this year, out of which 10,47,950 students appeared. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 94.23 per cent. Girls outperformed boys, with a higher pass percentage compared to male students, continuing the trend of strong academic performance among female candidates.

Along with the Class 10 results, the board has also announced the Class 5 and Class 8 board examination results.