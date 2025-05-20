com score card
Updated May 20th 2025, 18:28 IST

Rajasthan Board Result 2025: RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result to Be Out on This Date! Check When and How to Check

RBSE is likely to announce the board results next week. Students can check scores online. Supplementary exams and re-evaluation options will also be available after the result declaration.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Rajasthan Board Result 2025: RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result to Be Out on This Date! Check When and How to Check | Image: X

RBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is expected to announce the results for Classes 5, 8, 10, and 12 by next week. Once declared, students can view their marks by visiting the official RBSE websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.nic.in. 

To check their scorecards, students will need to enter their roll number in the result login section on the website. 

Rajasthan Board Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link – either “RBSE Class 10 Result 2025” or “RBSE Class 12 Result 2025”. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number as mentioned on your admit card. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result. 

Step 5: Download your marksheet and take a printout for future use. 

RBSE Rajasthan Board Results 2025: Supplementary Exams and Re-evaluation 

Students who do not pass in one or two subjects in the RBSE Class 10 examinations will have a chance to appear for the supplementary exams, which are expected to be held in September 2025. After the results are announced, eligible students must apply for these exams and pay the required fees. 

Those who wish to apply for re-evaluation must submit their requests within two weeks of the result declaration. A fee of Rs 300 per subject will be charged for the rechecking process. 

About Rajasthan Board Exam 2025: 

The Class 10 board exams were held from March 6 to April 4, while the Class 12 exams took place from March 6 to April 9. A re-exam for Business Studies was conducted on April 9 due to an issue with the question paper. 

This year, a total of 11,22,651 students registered for the Class 10 exams, marking an increase of over 64,000 compared to last year. For Class 12, more than 8 lakh students appeared across the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. 

Published May 20th 2025, 18:28 IST