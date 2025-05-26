Rajasthan Board Result 2025: RBSE Class 10th Result to Be Out Soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Date and Time Here | Image: ANI

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), is expected to release the Class 10th results soon for the academic year 2024–25. Once declared, students can download their results from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Board Result 2025 will be announced through a press conference. Along with the results, the board will also share the names of toppers and overall result statistics.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer, is expected to declare the Class 10th results in the second week of June 2025. However, the exact date has not been officially confirmed yet. The board is likely to announce the official result date soon.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit any of the official RBSE websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 10th board results.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the result login window.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Your RBSE Class 10th marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully check all the details mentioned and download the marksheet PDF for future reference.

About RBSE Class 10th Exam 2025:

The Rajasthan Board Class 10th exams were held from March 6 to April 4, 2025, in offline (pen and paper) mode at centres across the state. Around 10 lakh students appeared for the matric exams this year.