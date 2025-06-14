Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Releasing Today at predeledraj2025.in, When and Where to Check

Updated 14 June 2025 at 13:16 IST
Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University will release the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 on June 14, 2025. However, an official confirmation from the authorities is still awaited. Once released, the Pre-D.El.Ed results candidates can check their scores online on the official website of the Pre-D.El.Ed at predeledraj2025.in.
The Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, will release the BSTC result in both PDF and scorecard format. Candidates should keep their login details ready to access the result.
The provisional answer key was published on 5 June, and the last date to raise objections was June 9, 2025. The final answer key was then released on June 12, 2025.
Step 1: Go to the official website at predeledraj2025.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Pre D.El.Ed Result 2025”.
Step 3: Enter your Application ID/Roll Number and Date of Birth.
Step 4: Click the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 5: Your BSTC 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download and print your scorecard for future reference.
The Rajasthan BSTC (Pre D.El.Ed) written exam was conducted on 1 June 2025 in two shifts, the first from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.
This entrance exam is held for students aspiring to become primary school teachers. It is organised by the Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Bikaner. Each year, thousands of candidates appear for this state-level test to secure admission into the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme.
