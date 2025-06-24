Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025 Out at jetskrau2025.com, Direct Link to Download

Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) admit card has been released today, June 24, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website at jetskrau2025.com.

Candidates appearing for the entrance test can now download their hall tickets online by logging in with their credentials. Admit cards will not be sent by post or issued in person.

Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at jetskrau2025.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Student Portal.

Step 3: Log in using your username and password.

Step 4: The Rajasthan JET 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Note: If there are any mistakes on the Rajasthan JET 2025 admit card, candidates should promptly contact the official authorities and request corrections before the date of the entrance exam.

About Rajasthan JET 2025:

The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2025 is scheduled to be held on 29 June 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:10 PM at various exam centres across the state.

The exam is being conducted by Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU) for admission to undergraduate courses in Agriculture and Allied Sciences. These include Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Community Science, and Dairy Technology offered by colleges in Rajasthan.