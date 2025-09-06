Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins at rajugneet2025.in, Apply Now

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Rajasthan government has started the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration on September 6, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official website of Rajasthan NEET UG at rajugneet2025.com.

The registration window for this round of counselling will remain open until 11 September 2025. Subsequently, the merit list is scheduled for release on 13 September 2025. Following this, candidates who have been allotted seats will have a two-day window, from 15 to 17 September 2025, to deposit the required security amount.

During this same period, from 15 to 17 September 2025, the choice filling window will be open for all eligible candidates. The final Round 2 seat allotment results will be announced on 19 September 2025.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official Rajasthan NEET UG website.

Step 2: Find and click on the registration link for 'Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2'.

Step 3: A new page will open, requiring them to enter their registration details.

Step 4: After registering, they can log in to their account.

Step 5: Candidates must then fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Once submitted, they should download the confirmation page.

Step 7: It is important to keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future use.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Security Deposit and Application Fee

For all new applicants, there is a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,500. However, candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and ST-STA categories who have domicile in Rajasthan pay a reduced fee of Rs 500. It's important to note that applicable transaction charges are extra. Those who have already registered are exempt from paying this fee again.

In addition to the application fee, a security deposit is required, the amount of which varies depending on the type of seat. Candidates opting for a government seat (MBBS) in a Government Medical College, Govt. Society Medical College, RUHS CMS, or ESIC MC must pay a security deposit of Rs 50,000. This applies to UR/EWS, SC/ST/ST-STA/OBC/MBC categories.