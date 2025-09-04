RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Soon at rajresults.nic.in, When and Where to Check

RBSE Supplementary Results 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 supplementary results for 2025 very soon. Although the official date hasn't been announced, students should keep an eye on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students who took the RBSE 10th and 12th supplementary exams 2025 can check and download their results by entering their roll number and date of birth once they're officially released.

RBSE Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website at rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link for "RBSE supplementary result 2025".

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the fields provided.

Step 4: Click the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download or print a copy for future reference.

RBSE Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check Results Via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in to your account. If you're a new user, you'll need to create one first.

Step 3: Navigate to the Education section and select 'RBSE'.

Step 4: Choose either 'Class 10 Supplementary Result' or 'Class 12 Marksheet' for the year 2025.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and the year (2025).

Step 6: Your marksheet will be displayed. You can now download and save it for future use.

About RBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: