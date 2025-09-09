Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025: Admit Card and City Slip Released at sso.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How to Check

Rajasthan Police Recruitment Exam 2025: The Rajasthan Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the admit cards for the Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website, which is police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Additionally, the Board will release the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 exam city slips today. Candidates can access the official portal using their SSO ID to view and download the slip, which indicates the city assigned for their examination.

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official Rajasthan Police website.

Step 2: Find and click on the 'Recruitment' section.

Step 3: Locate the link that reads 'Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025' and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your SSO ID or application number and your password.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of your admit card to keep for your records.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025: How to Download City Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your SSO ID and password. You may also have the option to enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 3: Click on the link for the 'Rajasthan Police Constable City Intimation Slip 2025'.

Step 4: Download the slip and save it. Make sure to carefully check the details of your assigned exam city.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025:

The Rajasthan Police written exam is scheduled for September 13 and 14, 2025. The test will last for two hours and include 150 questions, with each question worth one mark. Please note that there will be a penalty for incorrect answers.

This recruitment drive is for a total of 10,000 Constable positions. The application period began on April 9 and closed on May 17, 2025.