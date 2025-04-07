Rajasthan PTET 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at ptetvmoukota2025.in, Know How to Apply

The Office of Coordinator PTET 2025 will conclude registrations for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2025) today, April 7. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Candidates have to pay a required fee of Rs 500 for submitting applications. If science stream candidates want to apply for both 4-year BA B.Ed and B.Sc B.Ed, then the application fee will be Rs. 1000.

Rajasthan PTET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Two-Year B.Ed. Programme: Candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with at least 50% marks. However, applicants belonging to SC, ST, OBC, MBC, Divyang (PwD), widows, or divorced women from Rajasthan are eligible with a minimum of 45 percent marks.

Four-Year Integrated B.A. B.Ed. / B.Sc. B.Ed. Programme: To apply, students must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 50 percent marks. For candidates from SC, ST, OBC, MBC, Divyang, widow, or divorced female categories in Rajasthan, the required minimum is 45 percent marks.

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PTET 2025 registration link

Step 3: Register and proceed with the application process

Step 4: Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

About Rajasthan PTET 2025:

The Pre-Teacher Education Test will be conducted on June 15, 2025. Registrations for PTET 2025 began on March 5, 2025. The PTET exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses, for which candidates must hold a graduate degree.