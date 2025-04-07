sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • Rajasthan PTET 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at ptetvmoukota2025.in, Know How to Apply

Updated April 7th 2025, 13:29 IST

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at ptetvmoukota2025.in, Know How to Apply

Rajasthan PTET Registration 2025: Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Rajasthan PTET 2025 Registration
Rajasthan PTET 2025 Registration Window Closes Today | Image: File Photo

The Office of Coordinator PTET 2025 will conclude registrations for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2025) today, April 7. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in.  

Candidates have to pay a required fee of Rs 500 for submitting applications. If science stream candidates want to apply for both 4-year BA B.Ed and B.Sc B.Ed, then the application fee will be Rs. 1000. 

Official Notice: Direct Link

Rajasthan PTET 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

  • Two-Year B.Ed. Programme: Candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with at least 50% marks. However, applicants belonging to SC, ST, OBC, MBC, Divyang (PwD), widows, or divorced women from Rajasthan are eligible with a minimum of 45 percent marks. 
  • Four-Year Integrated B.A. B.Ed. / B.Sc. B.Ed. Programme: To apply, students must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 50 percent marks. For candidates from SC, ST, OBC, MBC, Divyang, widow, or divorced female categories in Rajasthan, the required minimum is 45 percent marks. 

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply  

Step 1: Visit the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PTET 2025 registration link 

Step 3: Register and proceed with the application process 

Step 4: Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form 

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference 

Direct Link to Apply - Rajasthan PTET 2025 Registration 

About Rajasthan PTET 2025: 

The Pre-Teacher Education Test will be conducted on June 15, 2025. Registrations for PTET 2025 began on March 5, 2025. The PTET exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses, for which candidates must hold a graduate degree.  

The Rajasthan PTET entrance exam facilitates admission to nearly one lakh seats in two-year and four-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) programs offered by teacher training colleges across Rajasthan. The examination is speculated to take place in the month of June 2025. 

 ALSO READ: AP ECET Registration 2025 Ends Today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Published April 7th 2025, 11:14 IST

Rajasthan