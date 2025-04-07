Rajasthan PTET 2025 Registration Window Closes Today at ptetvmoukota2025.in, Know How to Apply

Updated April 7th 2025, 13:29 IST
The Office of Coordinator PTET 2025 will conclude registrations for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2025) today, April 7. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in.
Candidates have to pay a required fee of Rs 500 for submitting applications. If science stream candidates want to apply for both 4-year BA B.Ed and B.Sc B.Ed, then the application fee will be Rs. 1000.
Step 1: Visit the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PTET 2025 registration link
Step 3: Register and proceed with the application process
Step 4: Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference
About Rajasthan PTET 2025:
The Pre-Teacher Education Test will be conducted on June 15, 2025. Registrations for PTET 2025 began on March 5, 2025. The PTET exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses, for which candidates must hold a graduate degree.
The Rajasthan PTET entrance exam facilitates admission to nearly one lakh seats in two-year and four-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) programs offered by teacher training colleges across Rajasthan. The examination is speculated to take place in the month of June 2025.
Published April 7th 2025, 11:14 IST