Rajasthan PTET 2025 Result Declared at ptetvmoukota2025.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Rajasthan PTET 2025 OUT: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota has officially declared the Rajasthan PTET 2025 result. Candidates can now view and download their scorecards from the official website: ptetvmoukota2025.in.

To check the Rajasthan PTET 2025 result using their roll number, candidates will need to enter their roll number, date of birth in the DD-MM-YYYY format, and a captcha code.

The scores obtained in the Rajasthan PTET 2025 will be used for admission to B.Ed programmes offered by colleges and universities within Rajasthan. Admission will be based on the results of Pre-B.Ed and B.Sc B.Ed entrance tests. Please note, these scores are valid only for colleges located in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan PTET 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Rajasthan PTET Result for the 2-year or 4-year integrated course.

Step 3: Log in to the candidate portal using your credentials.

Step 4: Your Rajasthan PTET 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the details carefully, then download and save the PDF for future reference.

Rajasthan PTET 2025: Counselling

Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2025 will begin soon after the result is declared. Candidates who qualify for the exam must register for counselling, which will determine seat allotment. It is important to keep track of the key dates to ensure you don’t miss any important stage of the seat allocation and admission process.

Rajasthan PTET 2025: Cut-off