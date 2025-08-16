SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Expected Soon at sbi.co.in, Here's How to Check

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the results for the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary examination for 2025-2026 by the end of August 2025. Once the results are released, candidates will be able to check and download their scores from the bank's official website at sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the results for the SBI PO prelims exam soon. To check their results, candidates will need to visit the official SBI careers website and log in with their application number and date of birth.

While there is no official date for the release, the SBI's information bulletin suggests that the preliminary results are likely to be published in August or September 2025.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official SBI careers website: sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the 'SBI PO Prelims scorecard 2025'.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on the screen as a PDF.

Step 5: You can then download and print the scorecard for your records.

About SBI PO Prelims Exam:

The SBI PO prelims exam, held on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025, is a crucial step in the recruitment process for a total of 541 Probationary Officer positions, which include 41 backlog vacancies.