UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Anytime Soon at upsc.gov.in, When and Where to Check | Image: PTI

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the Civil Services (CSE) Prelims Result 2025 shortly. Once declared, the list of qualified candidates will be published on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The commission is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 979 vacancies. Once announced, the results will be available in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the UPSC CSE Main Exam 2025. Based on previous years' patterns, the results are expected to be released around 15 days after the exam.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Result” section.

Step 3: Select the link titled “UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Result 2025”.

Step 4: The result PDF will open in a new window on your screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

About UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2025:

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 was held on Sunday, 25 May, in two shifts. Based on previous years' trends, the Union Public Service Commission typically declares the results within 15 days of the exam.

The UPSC CSE is conducted in three stages to recruit candidates for prestigious roles such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and various other Group A and B positions in the central government and its departments.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: What’s Next?