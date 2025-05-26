RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2025 Declared At rajshaladarpan.nic.in, Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Updated May 26th 2025, 18:01 IST
Shala Darpan 8th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially declared the Class 8 examination results today, May 26, 2025 (Monday). Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
Along with the Class 8 result 2025, the board has also shared key statistics, including the number of students registered, those who appeared, the total number of students who passed, the overall pass percentage, and the list of toppers.
Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced the exam results through a video conference held at the DoIT office in the Rani block of Pali district, while joining remotely from Shiksha Sankul in Jaipur.
Students can check their results on the following official websites:
A total of 12,22,369 students have passed the RBSE Class 8 examination this year.
The overall pass percentage for the Rajasthan Raj Shala Darpan Class 8 examinations in 2025 is recorded at 96.66%.
Step 1: Visit the official website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 8th Result 2025’.
Step 3: Enter your roll number as mentioned on your admit card.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Review your result carefully and download it for future reference.
Students who are not satisfied with their marks in the RBSE Class 8 examination have the option to apply for re-evaluation as per the guidelines issued by the board. Additionally, candidates who have failed in one or two subjects will be eligible to register for the supplementary or compartmental exams to improve their scores.
