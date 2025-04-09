REET Result 2025 Likely to Be Out Soon, Check How to Download Scorecard

REET Result 2025 Likely to Be Out Soon | Image: File Photo

REET Exam Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the answer key and the REET 2025 results soon. Once released, candidates can check their REET 2025 results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in.

The REET 2025 exam was conducted on February 27 in two shifts — the first session was held from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, and the second from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. The exam is divided into two levels: Level 1 is for candidates aspiring to become primary school teachers, while Level 2 is for those applying for secondary teacher positions.

REET Result 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official REET websites: reet2024.co.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says REET 2024 Result.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on the Submit button.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. Check all the details carefully and download it.

Step 5: It is recommended to take a printout of the result and keep it safe for future reference.

REET Result 2025: Objection Facility

The REET 2024 results will be prepared based on the final answer key. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates on the objection process and the result announcement.