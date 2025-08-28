RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 Expected Soon at rajresults.nic.in, Know How to Check

RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10th and 12th supplementary exam results in August 2025. Students will be able to check their results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Students will need their roll number and date of birth to check their RBSE supplementary results. It's a good idea to have your login details ready, as the result download link could go live on the official website at any time.

RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link for your class (10th or 12th).

Step 3: Enter your RBSE exam roll number and select 'Submit'.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the provisional marksheet for your records.

RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check Results Via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or open the mobile app.

Step 2: Log in to your account. If you don't have one, you'll need to sign up.

Step 3: From the Education section, select 'RBSE'.

Step 4: Choose either 'Class 10 Supplementary Result' or 'Class 12 Marksheet' for the year 2025.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and the year (2025).

Step 6: Your marksheet will appear. You can then download and save it.

About RBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: