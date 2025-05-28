RBSE 10th Result 2025: BSER Ajmer Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Today at 4 PM on rajresults.nic.in, Know How to Download Marksheet | Image: File Photo

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to declare the Class 10 examination results for 2025 tomorrow, May 28, at 4:00 PM. The Board will hold a press conference to announce the Class 10 board exam results. Once released, students will be able to check the RBSE Board Class 10 on its official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

To view their marksheets online, students must enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit card.

The RBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 6 to April 4, 2025, in a single morning session from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM. In addition to the official website, results can also be checked via SMS (details to be shared by RBSE) and through DigiLocker, where digital marksheets will be made available.

RBSE 10th Result 2025: Websites to Check

The Rajasthan Board (RBSE) will announce the results online through its official websites. Students can check their results using any of the following websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

republicworld.com/education

RBSE 10th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘RBSE Class 10th Results 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the login window.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025 will be displayed.

Step 6: Check all the details and download your marksheet for future use.

RBSE 10th Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format: RJ10<space>Your Roll Number.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263 or 5676750.

Step 4: You will receive your result directly on your mobile via SMS.

RBSE 10th Result 2025: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker mobile app or visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Pull Partner Documents’ section.

Step 3: From the dropdown menu, select ‘Rajasthan Board’.

Step 4: Choose the option ‘Rajasthan Board Class 10 Marksheet 2025’.

Step 5: Enter your Year of Passing and Roll Number in the respective fields.

Step 6: Click on the ‘Get Document’ button.

Step 7: Review your marksheet details and click on ‘Save to Locker’ to keep it for future reference.

RBSE 10th Result 2025: Passing Marks