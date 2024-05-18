Advertisement

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is soon going to announce the RBSE results for Class 10, 2024. The RBSE Class 10 results 2024 will be uploaded on the official website- rajresults.nic.in. An official declaration regarding the date and time of the results is still awaited.

Typically, RBSE conducts a press conference to unveil the results for Class 10, where the names of the board toppers, pass percentages, and other essential details are disclosed. This tradition adds to the anticipation surrounding the release.

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2024

Visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in OR rajresults.nic.in. Locate and click on the links for Class 10 Board Results 2024. Choose the respective stream — Science, Commerce, or Arts. Input the necessary login credentials — roll number and application number, as mentioned on the admit card. Click on the 'Submit' button. The result will be displayed on the screen, ready for download and future reference.

The secondary exams for the year 2024 were conducted by the Rajasthan Board from March 7 to March 30. With over 11 lakh students registered for the Class 10 examination, the release of results is eagerly awaited by students and their families.



