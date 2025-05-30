RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Declared at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, Check Direct Link and Pass Percentage Here

RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Declared at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, Know How to Check | Image: File Photo

RBSE 5th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Education Department has announced the Class 5 final exam results today, May 30. The result was declared through video conferencing at 12:30 pm. Students will be able to access their marksheets from the official website, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

To check and download the Shala Darpan Class 5 Result 2025, students will need to enter their roll number.

The online marksheet will be provisional. Original certificates will be issued by the respective schools. The marksheet will include details such as the student's name, parents' names, school name, district, marks obtained, grades, and qualifying status.

RBSE 5th Result 2025: Websites to Check

RBSE 5th Class result, Rajasthan Board, will be available on the following websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

RBSE 5th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official Shala Darpan website: rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the "Class 5 Result 2025" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the necessary details such as district, roll number or registration number, and date of birth (if required).

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your result will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and print a copy for your records.

Direct Link to Check - RBSE 5th Result 2025

Rajasthan Board Class 5 Exam 2025: