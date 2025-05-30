Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Declared at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, Check Direct Link and Pass Percentage Here

Updated May 30th 2025, 12:51 IST

RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Declared at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, Check Direct Link and Pass Percentage Here

RBSE Shala Darpan 5th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result 2025 was declared on May 30 via video conference. Students can check their mark sheets at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in using their roll number. Exams were held from April 7 to 17.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Declared at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, Know How to Check
RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Declared at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, Know How to Check | Image: File Photo

RBSE 5th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Education Department has announced the Class 5 final exam results today, May 30. The result was declared through video conferencing at 12:30 pm. Students will be able to access their marksheets from the official website, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. 

To check and download the Shala Darpan Class 5 Result 2025, students will need to enter their roll number. 

The online marksheet will be provisional. Original certificates will be issued by the respective schools. The marksheet will include details such as the student's name, parents' names, school name, district, marks obtained, grades, and qualifying status. 

RBSE 5th Result 2025: Websites to Check  

RBSE 5th Class result, Rajasthan Board, will be available on the following websites: 

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 
  • rajresults.nic.in 
  • rajshaladarpan.nic.in 

RBSE 5th Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official Shala Darpan website: rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Step 2: Find and click on the "Class 5 Result 2025" link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Fill in the necessary details such as district, roll number or registration number, and date of birth (if required). 

Step 4: Click on the Submit button. 

Step 5: Your result will be shown on the screen. 

Step 6: Download it and print a copy for your records. 

Direct Link to Check - RBSE 5th Result 2025 

Rajasthan Board Class 5 Exam 2025: 

The Rajasthan Board Class 5 exams for 2025 were held from April 7 to April 17. Last year, the exams took place from April 30 to May 4 at around 18,954 centres across the state, and the results were declared on May 29. 

ALSO READ: SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Soon on ssc.gov.in, Know How to Check

Published May 30th 2025, 12:47 IST