SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Soon on ssc.gov.in, Know How to Check

Candidates await SSC GD Constable Result 2025; official release expected on ssc.gov.in soon | Image: File photo

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the results of the SSC GD Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 soon. However, no official date has been confirmed yet. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The results will be published in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of qualified candidates along with category-wise cut-off marks.

Once the results are declared, shortlisted candidates will be invited to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The SSC GD Constable Result 2025 is expected to be released for around 25.5 lakh candidates.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2025 PDF.

Step 3: Log in using your registration number or roll number.

Step 4: The SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

About SSC GD Constable Exam 2025:

The SSC GD Constable examination was held in a computer-based mode at multiple centres nationwide from February 4 to 25, 2025

The provisional answer key was issued on 4 March, allowing candidates to submit objections if needed.