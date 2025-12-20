RBSE Board Exam 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Time Table Released | Check Full Schedule

The RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board datesheet exam 2026 has been issued by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The announcement states that the theory exams will take place between February 12 and March 11, 2026. The RBSE date sheet 2026 is available to students taking the Rajasthan board exams on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

All Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will take place in a morning shift, beginning at 8:30 am and concluding at 11:45 am, according to RBSE. According to the official announcement, exams for several topics, such as typing and typography, will start at 9:00 am. It is anticipated that more than 20 lakh students from Rajasthan will take the RBSE board exams in 2026.

RBSE CLASS 10 Date Sheet 2026:

Exam date Subject February 12, 2026 English February 14, 2026 Vocational subjects February 17, 2026 Social Science February 19, 2026 Hindi February 21, 2026 Science February 24, 2026 Mathematics February 26, 2026 Sanskrit (First paper) February 27, 2026 Third Language February 28, 2026 Sanskrit (Second paper)

Information technology, retail, tourism and hospitality, health care, agriculture, banking and financial services, and construction are a few examples of vocational disciplines.

RBSE CLASS 12 Date Sheet 2026 (All Streams):

Exam date Subjects February 12, 2026 Psychology February 13, 2026 English Compulsory February 14, 2026 Public Administration February 16, 2026 Geography / Accountancy / Physics February 17, 2026 Computer Science / Informatics Practices February 18, 2026 Sanskrit Literature / Sanskrit Language February 19, 2026 Environmental Science February 20, 2026 Hindi Compulsory February 21, 2026 Philosophy / General Science February 23, 2026 Political Science / Geology / Agricultural Science February 24, 2026 Painting February 25, 2026 Mathematics February 26, 2026 English Literature / Typing Script (Hindi) February 27, 2026 Vedas, Darshan, Theology and related subjects February 28, 2026 Economics / Biology / Agricultural Biology March 4, 2026 History / Business Studies / Chemistry March 5, 2026 Music and Dance subjects March 6, 2026 Vocational subjects March 7, 2026 Sociology March 9, 2026 Home Science March 10, 2026 Language and literature subjects March 11, 2026 Physical Education

Students are advised to carefully verify subject names and codes while preparing for the examinations.

Advertisement

Important:

RBSE has advised the candidates to adhere to the exam-day rules, which include arriving on time, dressing appropriately, and bringing only approved objects into the testing room. On the official website, the admit cards will be made available separately.

When Will Class 10 and 12 Results Be Released?

The RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 are expected to be released between May and June, six to eight weeks after the exams end, based on past trends. For updates on admit cards, results, and reassessment schedules, students are advised to frequently visit the RBSE website.