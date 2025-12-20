Updated 20 December 2025 at 15:56 IST
RBSE Board Exam 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Time Table Released | Check Full Schedule
RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Schedule 2026: Rajasthan Board has released the official exam schedule for Class 10 and 12. Check subject-wise dates, timings, and important guidelines for RBSE Board Exams 2026.
The RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board datesheet exam 2026 has been issued by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The announcement states that the theory exams will take place between February 12 and March 11, 2026. The RBSE date sheet 2026 is available to students taking the Rajasthan board exams on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
All Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will take place in a morning shift, beginning at 8:30 am and concluding at 11:45 am, according to RBSE. According to the official announcement, exams for several topics, such as typing and typography, will start at 9:00 am. It is anticipated that more than 20 lakh students from Rajasthan will take the RBSE board exams in 2026.
RBSE CLASS 10 Date Sheet 2026:
|Exam date
|Subject
|February 12, 2026
|English
|February 14, 2026
|Vocational subjects
|February 17, 2026
|Social Science
|February 19, 2026
|Hindi
|February 21, 2026
|Science
|February 24, 2026
|Mathematics
|February 26, 2026
|Sanskrit (First paper)
|February 27, 2026
|Third Language
|February 28, 2026
|Sanskrit (Second paper)
Information technology, retail, tourism and hospitality, health care, agriculture, banking and financial services, and construction are a few examples of vocational disciplines.
RBSE CLASS 12 Date Sheet 2026 (All Streams):
|Exam date
|Subjects
|February 12, 2026
|Psychology
|February 13, 2026
|English Compulsory
|February 14, 2026
|Public Administration
|February 16, 2026
|Geography / Accountancy / Physics
|February 17, 2026
|Computer Science / Informatics Practices
|February 18, 2026
|Sanskrit Literature / Sanskrit Language
|February 19, 2026
|Environmental Science
|February 20, 2026
|Hindi Compulsory
|February 21, 2026
|Philosophy / General Science
|February 23, 2026
|Political Science / Geology / Agricultural Science
|February 24, 2026
|Painting
|February 25, 2026
|Mathematics
|February 26, 2026
|English Literature / Typing Script (Hindi)
|February 27, 2026
|Vedas, Darshan, Theology and related subjects
|February 28, 2026
|Economics / Biology / Agricultural Biology
|March 4, 2026
|History / Business Studies / Chemistry
|March 5, 2026
|Music and Dance subjects
|March 6, 2026
|Vocational subjects
|March 7, 2026
|Sociology
|March 9, 2026
|Home Science
|March 10, 2026
|Language and literature subjects
|March 11, 2026
|Physical Education
Students are advised to carefully verify subject names and codes while preparing for the examinations.
Important:
RBSE has advised the candidates to adhere to the exam-day rules, which include arriving on time, dressing appropriately, and bringing only approved objects into the testing room. On the official website, the admit cards will be made available separately.
When Will Class 10 and 12 Results Be Released?
The RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 are expected to be released between May and June, six to eight weeks after the exams end, based on past trends. For updates on admit cards, results, and reassessment schedules, students are advised to frequently visit the RBSE website.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 20 December 2025 at 15:53 IST