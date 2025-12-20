Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • RBSE Board Exam 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Time Table Released | Check Full Schedule

Updated 20 December 2025 at 15:56 IST

RBSE Board Exam 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Time Table Released | Check Full Schedule

RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Schedule 2026: Rajasthan Board has released the official exam schedule for Class 10 and 12. Check subject-wise dates, timings, and important guidelines for RBSE Board Exams 2026.

Namya Kapur
Follow : Google News Icon  
RBSE Board Exam 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Time Table Released | Check Full Schedule
RBSE Board Exam 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Time Table Released | Check Full Schedule | Image: X

The RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board datesheet exam 2026 has been issued by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The announcement states that the theory exams will take place between February 12 and March 11, 2026. The RBSE date sheet 2026 is available to students taking the Rajasthan board exams on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

All Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will take place in a morning shift, beginning at 8:30 am and concluding at 11:45 am, according to RBSE. According to the official announcement, exams for several topics, such as typing and typography, will start at 9:00 am. It is anticipated that more than 20 lakh students from Rajasthan will take the RBSE board exams in 2026.

RBSE CLASS 10 Date Sheet 2026:

Exam dateSubject
February 12, 2026English
February 14, 2026Vocational subjects
February 17, 2026Social Science
February 19, 2026Hindi
February 21, 2026Science
February 24, 2026Mathematics
February 26, 2026Sanskrit (First paper)
February 27, 2026Third Language
February 28, 2026Sanskrit (Second paper)

Information technology, retail, tourism and hospitality, health care, agriculture, banking and financial services, and construction are a few examples of vocational disciplines.

RBSE CLASS 12 Date Sheet 2026 (All Streams):

Exam dateSubjects
February 12, 2026Psychology
February 13, 2026English Compulsory
February 14, 2026Public Administration
February 16, 2026Geography / Accountancy / Physics
February 17, 2026Computer Science / Informatics Practices
February 18, 2026Sanskrit Literature / Sanskrit Language
February 19, 2026Environmental Science
February 20, 2026Hindi Compulsory
February 21, 2026Philosophy / General Science
February 23, 2026Political Science / Geology / Agricultural Science
February 24, 2026Painting
February 25, 2026Mathematics
February 26, 2026English Literature / Typing Script (Hindi)
February 27, 2026Vedas, Darshan, Theology and related subjects
February 28, 2026Economics / Biology / Agricultural Biology
March 4, 2026History / Business Studies / Chemistry
March 5, 2026Music and Dance subjects
March 6, 2026Vocational subjects
March 7, 2026Sociology
March 9, 2026Home Science
March 10, 2026Language and literature subjects
March 11, 2026Physical Education

Students are advised to carefully verify subject names and codes while preparing for the examinations.

Advertisement

Important:

RBSE has advised the candidates to adhere to the exam-day rules, which include arriving on time, dressing appropriately, and bringing only approved objects into the testing room. On the official website, the admit cards will be made available separately.

When Will Class 10 and 12 Results Be Released?

The RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 are expected to be released between May and June, six to eight weeks after the exams end, based on past trends. For updates on admit cards, results, and reassessment schedules, students are advised to frequently visit the RBSE website.

Advertisement

Also Read: UGC NET Dec 2025 Dates Announced by NTA: Subject-Wise Timetable Inside
 

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 20 December 2025 at 15:53 IST