Updated 18 December 2025 at 14:17 IST

UGC NET December 2025: NTA Releases Subject-Wise Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise dates for UGC-NET December 2025 examinations, which will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

Nidhi Sinha
UGC NET December 2025: NTA Releases Subject-Wise Dates | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, has released the dates for UGC-NET December 2025 examination. The agency announced that the examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

The notification regarding intimation of City of Exam Centre will be displayed on the NTA website 10 days prior to the examination.

Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.In/ for updates, instructions, and notices related to the UGC-NET December 2025 examination.

For any further clarification, candidates may contact 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

This is a developing story.

