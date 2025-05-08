REET 2025 Results Out Today at reet2024.co.in, Know How to Check

REET 2025 Results Date: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to declare the REET 2025 results today, May 8. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites at reet2024.co.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Board administrator Mahesh Chand Sharma will announce the REET exam results at 3:15 PM today. After this, candidates can check their results online.

Once the results are declared, the Rajasthan Board will begin the post-result process for successful candidates. This will include document verification, counselling, and appointment procedures. Candidates who pass the exam will receive official notifications on the board’s website, guiding them through these next steps.

REET Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official Rajasthan Board websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reet2024.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, “REET 2024 Result” or “Download Result.”

Step 3: Choose the appropriate exam level — Level 1 or Level 2.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the captcha code shown on the screen.

Step 5: Click the “Submit” or “Login” button.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download it or take a printout for future reference.

REET Results 2025: How to Raise Objections

Candidates were required to upload the question number and provide supporting evidence for their objections. This included details such as the author’s name, publisher, book edition, and the specific page containing the correct answer, clearly underlined. All documents had to be in a clear and readable JPEG format, with the page number visible.

About REET Exam 2025:

The REET 2025 exam was held over three shifts on February 27th and 28th. A total of 14,29,822 candidates registered for the exam. Of these, 3,46,625 candidates signed up for Level 1 (Primary Teacher), 9,68,501 for Level 2 (Upper Primary Teacher), and 1,14,696 for both levels.